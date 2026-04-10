Joe Rogan floats theory on why Trump attacked Iran – and it’s linked to the Epstein Files

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A fresh wave of criticism aimed at Donald Trump has emerged from one of the world’s most influential podcast hosts, raising questions about political motives behind the war in Iran.

Speaking on his show, Joe Rogan suggested the timing of U.S. military action in Iran may not be coincidental, linking it to renewed attention on the Epstein case, The Independent reports.

A pattern alleged

Rogan made the remarks during a Wednesday episode featuring comedian Arsenio Hall, where the discussion turned to political strategy and public distraction.

Hall argued that “misdirection” is “the story of American politics,” prompting Rogan to agree and draw parallels with past events.

He pointed to former President Bill Clinton’s military actions in the late 1990s as an example, suggesting they were used to divert attention from domestic scandal.

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Rogan then applied the same reasoning to current events, claiming the Iran conflict could serve a similar purpose.

“Look, the Epstein files comes out — we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” Rogan said.

“You give them a new problem to think about.”

Trump under fire

Despite endorsing Trump in 2024, Rogan has since become increasingly critical, particularly following the launch of “Operation Epic Fury.”

He warned the conflict could escalate globally and questioned Trump’s decision-making, citing concerns about his age and long-term outlook.

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“That’s spooky. That’s spooky. You’re making decisions for babies and children and the future of the world, and you’ve only got 10, maybe 10 years left on Earth if everything goes great,” Rogan said.

Donald Trump is 79 years old.

Sources: The Independent, The Joe Rogan Experience