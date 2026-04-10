Starmer snaps over energy crisis, says Putin and Trump are to blame

Rising energy costs have once again put pressure on households.

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In the UK, the issue has sparked frustration at the highest level, with calls for greater resilience against external shocks.

Growing frustration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “fed up” with the impact global leaders are having on energy prices in the UK.

Speaking to ITV News cited by Digi24, he criticised the influence of both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the cost of energy.

“I’m tired of families across the country seeing their energy bills go up and down, and companies’ bills go up and down, because of the actions of Putin or Trump around the world,” Starmer said.

Volatile world

Starmer warned that Britain must adapt to what he described as an increasingly “volatile and dangerous” global environment.

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In an article for The Guardian, he wrote that the government needs to think long-term to ensure the country is better protected from international crises.

He added that his aim is to rebuild the UK so citizens “are not at the mercy of events abroad.”

Gulf diplomacy

The Prime Minister made the remarks while on a three-day visit to the Gulf, where he is meeting regional partners.

During the trip, he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah before continuing to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

The visit comes as a fragile ceasefire linked to the Iran conflict faces mounting pressure.

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Rising tensions

Disagreements have emerged over whether the ceasefire extends to Lebanon, following Israeli strikes that Starmer described as “wrong.”

Iran has accused the United States of breaching the truce, pointing to the attacks as evidence.

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed that Starmer and Trump discussed reopening shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage affected by the conflict.

US response

The White House defended its approach, with spokeswoman Anna Kelly saying: “Many world leaders have talked about the threat posed by Iran for decades, but have done nothing about it.”

“President Trump has taken bold steps to ensure that Iran will never be able to possess a nuclear weapon, and as he has said, we are on our way to a definitive agreement that will bring lasting peace,” she added.

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The situation highlights how geopolitical tensions continue to shape economic realities far beyond the regions directly involved.

Sources: ITV News, The Guardian, Reuters, Digi24.