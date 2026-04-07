Iran urges youth to form human chains around power plants to counter Trump threats

Donald Trump has threatened to destroy the countries power plants, if the leadership does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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On APpril 6, US President Donald Trump said at a press conference, that unless Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will be “out of business”.

He explained that what it means is that every bridge in Iran will be “decimated”, and the US will also target Iranian power plants, the POTUS explained.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump set the deadline for Tehran to reach a deal with the US is set at 8 PM Eastern time (3.30 AM Wednesday in Iran), but Iran is clearly not planning on reaching any agreement.

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Human chains

In a post on X, Iran’s deputy minister of youth and sports called on young people to form a “human chain” around the country’s power plants to counter the threats from Donald Trump.

“I invite all youth, cultural and artistic figures, athletes, and champions to the national campaign “Iranian Youth’s Human Chain for a Bright Tomorrow,”” Alireza Rahimi wrote on X.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday at 14:00, beside power plants across the country, with every belief and taste, we will stand hand in hand to say: Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime.”

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A history of using children

According to CNN, Iranian authorities have a record of violating international humanitarian law by recruiting child soldiers, particularly during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war in which tens of thousand of children were killed.

Late last month, the country’s revolutionary guards issued a call for citizen “volunteers” as young as 12 to help support the war effort, including participating in patrols, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

Sources: CNN, posts from Donald Trump on Truth Social, posts from Alireza Rahimi on X