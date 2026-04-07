Moscow issues warning to Baltic states over Ukraine attacks

Rising tensions in the Baltic region have triggered sharp exchanges between Russia and its neighbors, as Moscow levels new accusations tied to the war in Ukraine.

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Rising tensions in the Baltic region have triggered sharp exchanges between Russia and its neighbors, as Moscow levels new accusations tied to the war in Ukraine.

Officials in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have rejected the claims, calling them unfounded.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned the Baltic states on April 6, suggesting there could be consequences if alleged actions continue.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the countries “have received an appropriate warning.”

“If the regimes of these countries have enough sense, they will listen. If not, they will have to deal with a response,” she said, according to reporting cited by The Kyiv Independent.

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Disputed claims

Moscow has accused Ukraine’s allies of allowing their airspace to be used for strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea. Baltic governments have strongly denied the allegations.

The Kyiv Independent reported that officials in the region described the claims as false and misleading.

Latvia’s Defense Ministry said the accusations were “completely unfounded” and called for them to be withdrawn.

Escalating strikes

The accusations come as Ukraine increases drone attacks targeting Russian infrastructure, particularly energy and export facilities.

Recent activity has focused on the Leningrad region, which borders Estonia and includes key Baltic ports.

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Explosions were reported near the Ust-Luga port, while Russian authorities said multiple drones were intercepted.

Airspace concerns

Baltic officials have stressed that their territory is not being used for attacks. Estonian military representatives said steps are being taken to prevent drones from entering their airspace.

“We have recommended choosing attack corridors so that (Ukrainian drones) do not enter Estonian airspace,” said Colonel Ants Kiviselg in comments reported by The Kyiv Independent.

Still, occasional incidents have occurred, with drones previously crossing into neighboring airspace during large-scale attacks.

Growing tension

The situation reflects the increasing reach of drone warfare near NATO borders. As attacks expand geographically, the risk of unintended escalation grows.

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For Baltic states, the challenge remains supporting Ukraine while avoiding direct involvement in the conflict.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, ERR, Latvia Defense Ministry