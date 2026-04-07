Putin’s new ‘killer robot’ can fire without help from soldiers

Unmanned systems are rapidly reshaping modern warfare.

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Machines are increasingly taking on roles once reserved for soldiers.

From aerial drones to ground-based platforms, automation is becoming central to battlefield strategy.

Both Russia and Ukraine have expanded their use of robotic systems since the start of the full-scale war. Now, a new development show how far that evolution may be going.

New system unveiled

Russia has introduced a new ground-based robotic weapon capable of operating without direct human involvement, according to reports from Russian outlet RG cited by the Daily Mirror.

The system, known as the Kurier, is equipped with a rapid-fire mortar and has been shown undergoing live-fire testing.

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It is designed to “loading and firing rounds without any human input”.

Live-fire tests

Footage shows the tracked vehicle positioned in a snowy field, rotating its turret before firing multiple 82mm mortar rounds toward a distant target.

After each shot, a mechanical arm automatically reloads the weapon, enabling a firing cycle of around five seconds.

The mortar module, identified as Bagulnik-82, had not previously been publicly disclosed.

Battlefield role

The Kurier system is expected to be operated remotely and could be deployed in Ukraine, according to the reports.

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Analysts cited by the Daily Mirror suggest the weapon may be based on existing mortar systems, but adapted specifically for unmanned use.

The level of automation indicates a shift toward systems that can carry out combat tasks with minimal direct human involvement.

Wider trend

Both sides in the war have increasingly relied on robotic platforms for a range of missions.

Ukraine has deployed systems such as the Estonian-made THeMIS for logistics and evacuation, along with armed platforms like the Droid TW 12.7.

Russia has also used robotic systems including the Omich platform to transport supplies and equipment.

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Sources: Daily Mirror, RG