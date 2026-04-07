Russian media declares Trump’s war ‘a political failure’

Ties between Russia and Iran have deepened significantly, particularly in military and technological cooperation.

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Tehran has supplied drones used extensively by Russian forces, while Moscow has reportedly provided intelligence and support in return.

Against this backdrop of closer coordination, narratives around ongoing conflicts have become increasingly politicized.

Harsh criticism

Russian state media has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran war, portraying it as a failure, according to reporting by BBC Russian editor Steve Rosenberg cited by Express.

Kommersant said Trump had failed to achieve his main objective in Iran.

“Trump hasn’t achieved his goal, personnel change has not collapsed the Iranian regime.”

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It added: “There are no grounds at all for Donald Trump to declare victory in Iran. Therefore, all that remains is for him to continue the war and make loud statements about the power of US weapons.”

Failure narrative

Another Russian publication, Red Star, described the war as “a political failure for the 47th president of the United States”.

The criticism comes as the conflict enters its sixth week, with no clear resolution.

Russian media coverage has consistently framed the war as a setback for Washington.

Economic reality

At the same time, Kommersant acknowledged that expected economic gains for Russia have not yet materialized.

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Under the headline “Petrodollars in Transit”, the paper stated: “The budget has yet to feel the benefit from war in the Middle East.”

Russia’s oil and gas revenues in March 2026 were reported to be down by 43% compared to the same period last year.

Delayed gains

The report noted that tax payments were still based on February’s lower oil price of $44.6 per barrel, meaning higher March prices would only affect revenues later.

Despite rising oil prices globally, Russia continues to face financial pressure.

An additional 60 billion rubles was reportedly taken from the National Wealth Fund in March to cover the deficit.

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Kommersant also pointed to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure as a factor affecting revenues.

It said: “In general, it can be said that the attacks on oil refining facilities did not pass without a trace.”

Sources: BBC, Kommersant, Red Star, Express.