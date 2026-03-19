Another country is racing to build hypersonic missiles

South Korea is moving to develop hypersonic missiles with a target of mass production by 2035, joining a growing list of countries investing in ultra-fast weapons.

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South Korea is accelerating efforts to develop hypersonic weapons, aiming to begin mass production by 2035 as the global arms race over next-generation missiles intensifies.

The program, led by Hyundai Rotem in partnership with the state-run Agency for Defense Development, is part of a broader push to strengthen deterrence in East Asia amid rising regional tensions.

A new class of weapons

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds above Mach 5, making them significantly faster than conventional systems.

Their speed, combined with the ability to maneuver mid-flight, makes them extremely difficult to intercept using existing missile defense systems.

Several countries — including the United States, Russia, and China — already operate such weapons, while others are racing to catch up.

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Technology at the center of the program

At the core of South Korea’s effort is the HyCore propulsion system, under development since 2018.

The system is designed to draw oxygen from the atmosphere during flight and maintain stable combustion at very high speeds, allowing sustained hypersonic travel.

During testing in 2024, a demonstrator exceeded Mach 6 at an altitude of around 23 kilometers, indicating progress toward operational capability.

Driven by tensions on the Korean Peninsula

The program is closely tied to security concerns involving North Korea, which has prioritized hypersonic weapons in recent years.

Pyongyang has claimed multiple successful tests, though some of those claims have been questioned by South Korean officials.

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Even so, the presence of such systems in the region is forcing a response from Seoul.

A widening arms race

South Korea’s push reflects a broader trend across Asia, where countries are investing heavily in both hypersonic weapons and defenses against them.

Sources claim China has already deployed such systems, while Japan is developing interceptors designed to counter hypersonic glide vehicles.

For South Korea, adding hypersonic missiles to its existing arsenal would reduce response times and expand its ability to strike strategic targets.

Sources: PortalTechnologiczny.pl