Putin must be fuming: Ukraine’s drone forces sets new kill-record of Russian soldiers in 36 hours

The Russians were allegedly counting on remaining invisible, but a change in the weather made them the exact opposite.

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During the more than four years of fighting in Ukraine, drones have come to play an increasingly vital role on both sides.

Russia is using drone swarms to terrorize the Ukrainian population, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians, while Ukraine is using drones to strike deep into Russian territory to cripple both Russian military production and oil and gas infrastructure.

But drones also play an important role on the battlefield. Both sides use them for reconnaissance, and Ukraine is relying heavily on drones both to evacuate wounded soldiers from the front and to take out Russian soldiers.

And this last method of using drones has proven very successful.

Rising battlefield toll

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces say they inflicted major losses on Russian troops across a 100-kilometre section spanning parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

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The claim was made by the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, who posted the update on Facebook:

“The USF Birds packed 900+ worms [Russian troops – ed.] in body bags in just a day and a half along a section of front exactly 100 kilometres long [Rodynske–Huliaipole],” he said.

The force’s press service told Ukrainska Pravda that the figure includes both killed and wounded personnel.

Weather and tactics

Brovdi linked the escalation to changing weather conditions on 17 to 18 March, affecting key sectors including Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole.

He said Russian forces resumed assault operations under poor weather conditions, which had been anticipated as part of preparations for a spring and summer campaign.

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According to Brovdi, Russian troops expected reduced visibility would limit Ukrainian drone effectiveness, but that assumption did not hold.

Frontline resistance

“900 in a day and a half is something of a new record! Well done, gentlemen of USF’s ‘bird’ subculture,” Brovdi said, praising drone operators and neighbouring brigades.

He added that Ukrainian ground forces held their positions along the section, preventing any breakthroughs during the reported period.

“The enemy did not push through a single section… But the occupiers’ total losses are much higher,” he said, warning that further intense fighting is likely before the end of March.

39,000 kills in less than a year

The USF have wreaked havoc on Russian forces for a long time, and earlier in March 2026, the military branch—which began operating in June 2025—said it had caused nearly 70,000 Russian casualties, according to TVP World.

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Of these, 39,000 are estimated to have been fatalities.

Additionally, the USF is continuing to target Russian military assets in both Russian territory and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, costing the Kremlin millions, if not billions, of dollars in lost equipment.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Facebook post from Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, TVP World