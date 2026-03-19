Elon Musk Makes Bold Promise About Optimus 3

Tesla’s humanoid robot project is moving closer to reality, with new updates pointing to rapid progress on its next-generation machine.

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Tesla’s humanoid robot project is moving closer to reality, with new updates pointing to rapid progress on its next-generation machine.

Elon Musk is now making some of his strongest claims yet about what the technology could achieve.

The developments come as Tesla continues to expand its focus beyond electric vehicles and deeper into artificial intelligence.

Early reveal surfaces

A preview of the upcoming robot has already appeared publicly. According to AOL, Tesla showcased a version of Optimus 3 at an electronics expo in Shanghai.

The report notes that the version on display may not reflect the final product, but it offered an early look at the design direction.

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Images shared online also highlighted improved robotic hands designed to closely mimic human movement.

Bold claims from Musk

Musk has set high expectations for the robot’s capabilities. In an interview cited by AOL, he said the Optimus 3 is “gonna be by far the most advanced robot in the world.”

He added, “Nothing’s even close,” reinforcing his view that Tesla is ahead in humanoid robotics.

The CEO also said the robot is in its final stages of development.

Production timeline set

Tesla is preparing to move into manufacturing soon. Musk said production is expected to begin in summer 2026, starting at a limited scale.

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According to AOL, the company plans to ramp up output significantly in 2027.

He also indicated that a future version, Optimus 4, is already in the pipeline.

Bigger ambitions ahead

Musk has repeatedly emphasized the broader impact of humanoid robots. As reported by AOL, he believes the technology could play a major role in the global economy.

He has even suggested such systems could influence a country’s GDP over time.

Musk also indicated Tesla could be among the first to develop artificial general intelligence in a humanoid form.

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Strategic shift underway

Tesla’s long-term plans reflect a growing commitment to robotics. According to AOL, the company is shifting focus at its Fremont facility toward Optimus production.

The goal is to eventually reach large-scale output, potentially up to one million units per year.

The move signals a major shift as Tesla positions robotics as a key part of its future.

Sources: AOL