Expert warns Trump’s Iran strategy risks backfiring

A US-led strike on Iran is rippling far beyond the battlefield, testing alliances and stirring political tensions in Washington. What was framed as decisive action is now entangled in uncertainty, with no clear resolution in sight. The fallout is unfolding on multiple fronts at once.

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The operation against Iran comes amid long-standing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The region’s importance is hard to overstate: The Strait of Hormuz, bordering Iran, carries about 20% of global oil shipments, making any disruption a global economic concern.

So far, there is little indication that Iran is willing to de-escalate. That complicates any attempt by the US to define a clear end to the mission.

Niels Bjerre-Poulsen, a US politics expert at the University of Southern Denmark, suggested in comments cited by the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the administration risks being caught between escalation and withdrawal, with neither option offering an easy political win.

Research and prior commentary on Trump’s foreign policy also point to a pattern of high-risk decisions. Bjerre-Poulsen has previously warned in the magazine RÆSON that Trump tends to “oversplay his hand,” raising the likelihood of situations spiralling beyond initial expectations.

Friction with allies

At the same time, the response from NATO allies has been muted. Several countries have been reluctant to support US efforts in the region, particularly around securing key shipping lanes.

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That hesitation reflects broader tensions. Trump’s past remarks about allies, including disputes over NATO commitments and even Greenland, have already strained trust, writes the Danish newspaper..

Instead of building a coalition, the US has largely been left to act alone. Analysts warn that this weakens coordination at a time when shared security interests would typically drive cooperation.

A 2024 analysis by the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies found that transatlantic relations are ‘at a crossroads’ and could weaken under strain.”

Political fallout

Back in the US, criticism is emerging from within Trump’s own ranks. The Iran operation has exposed divisions inside the Maga movement, particularly among those wary of deeper involvement in Middle East conflicts.

That tension came into focus with the resignation of Joseph Kent, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

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“Iran did not pose any imminent threat to our country, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he said.

According to Bjerre-Poulsen’s assessment, such reactions signal a widening split that now reaches into Trump’s inner circle.

Taken together, the Iran conflict highlights a presidency balancing bold moves with limited room for maneuver. Strained alliances, uncertain outcomes and internal dissent are converging at once.

If there is a pattern, it is this: Decisions made quickly are becoming harder to contain. And as pressure builds, the options ahead appear increasingly constrained.

Sources: Ekstra Bladet, RÆSON, Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies