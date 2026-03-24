Ukraine strike deep inside Russia raises questions over weapons used

A long-range strike on a key Russian energy hub has raised fresh questions about Ukraine’s growing military reach. Analysts are now examining whether more advanced weapons may have been used in the attack.

Others are reading now

Videos circulating online shortly after the strike show powerful explosions tearing through a Russian energy site far from the front line.

The scale of the blasts has drawn attention from military observers trying to determine what was used.

Polish outlet Onet Wiadomości was among the first to report the incident, citing early footage and initial assessments.

Blast footage under review

Clips from the scene show multiple fireballs and secondary explosions along Russia’s Baltic coast. The strike took place between Sunday and Monday, at distances rarely seen in earlier stages of the war.

Igor Suszko, a military observer cited by Onet, said the visuals do not align with a typical drone-only assault.

Also read

“Reports mention a drone attack, but the footage looks like missile strikes. If Ukraine used ballistic or cruise missiles to carry out an attack from 1,000 km away, this could be a year full of pleasant surprises. This is a range sufficient to reach the Kremlin,” he said.

Other analysts, including open-source intelligence researchers, have pointed to the size of the explosions as a possible sign of a heavier payload, though it was not immediately clear what systems were involved.

Key site revealed

Details about the target emerged later. The location was identified as Primorsk, a major Baltic oil export terminal roughly 100 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

The facility serves as a key outlet for Russian crude and supports fuel flows tied to maritime trade routes operating under sanctions pressure. It has been targeted before in drone strikes in recent months, but this incident appears different in scale and impact.

Satellite images cited by the Polish outlet show visible damage across sections of the terminal. Independent verification of the full extent has not yet been established.

Also read

Suszko also pointed to the FP-5 “Flaming,” a cruise missile unveiled in 2025, though there is no confirmation it was used. The system is reportedly capable of reaching up to 3,000 kilometers and carrying a warhead exceeding one ton.

Comparable Ukrainian strikes in recent months have already pushed deeper into Russian territory, including attacks on energy and logistics infrastructure well beyond the front line.

Distance is offering less protection than before.

Source: Onet Wiadomości