30% of drivers are terrified of the road. Video games might just be the cure.

Video game therapy offers a three-step cure for the millions of drivers too terrified to get behind the wheel.

Millions of motorists face a massive psychological hurdle every time they turn the ignition key. According to a recent report from El Economista, a crippling phobia known as amaxophobia affects roughly three out of ten drivers across Spain. To combat this widespread mobility crisis, a coalition of traffic experts has engineered an innovative treatment program utilizing commercial video games.

A crippling epidemic on the asphalt

While most people experience manageable nerves behind the wheel, about six percent hit a mental wall that keeps them out of the driver’s seat entirely. This intense phobia forces individuals to turn down job promotions, skip family events, and drastically shrink their daily routines. Yet less than a third of those affected ever ask for professional help to overcome the debilitating panic.

The remaining majority swallow their anxiety and let the fear dictate exactly where they can and cannot travel. The stigma hits men the hardest due to outdated societal expectations surrounding male driving skills. Traditional stereotypes keep many men from admitting they feel unsafe navigating heavy traffic.

Breaking through this shame is vital, especially since modern treatments get most patients back on the road safely. Therapists understand that acknowledging the problem is the first and hardest step for many seasoned drivers. Once patients admit they need help, they can access a highly structured digital rehabilitation system.

Starting the engine in the living room

Europcar teamed up with advertising agency Publicis Spain and driving instructor Cristina Rojas to build a practical way out. They created a three-step exposure program called Gaming Therapy to tackle the panic directly at its source. The initial phase takes place in the patient’s own home to strip away all physical danger.

Patients fire up Gran Turismo 7 on a console and grip a specialized tactile controller. This low-stakes setup forces them to process visual cues and reacquaint themselves with basic driving inputs. The digital therapy builds baseline confidence before anyone ever touches a real set of car keys.

Once the living room sessions stop triggering anxiety, the program moves to a clinical setting. Patients strap into advanced racing simulators built to mimic the physical feedback and tension of actual traffic. Instructors use these rigs to push drivers to their limits without risking a real-world crash.

Taking back the wheel in open traffic

The final test puts the patient inside a real car on an open public road. With an instructor in the passenger seat, drivers merge into live traffic and face the exact scenarios that once caused panic attacks. They must put their virtual practice to the test against unpredictable commuters and highway speeds.

Rojas notes that the goal is not to eliminate fear, but to normalize and manage it. Therapists help drivers trace their anxiety back to its roots, which often involve past accidents or general anxiety disorders. Patients learn grounding techniques to keep their hands steady when the old panic flares up.

The numbers prove this tiered digital system actually works for the vast majority of participants. Between 70% and 90% of people who finish the program overcome their phobia and resume regular driving habits. They leave the simulators behind and regain total control over their daily commutes.