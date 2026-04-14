A car that claims to be smarter than your smartphone

Chinese car brands are accelerating their expansion across Europe, targeting mainstream buyers with lower prices and high-tech features

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Chinese car brands are accelerating their expansion across Europe, targeting mainstream buyers with lower prices and high-tech features. The strategy is already reshaping parts of the market.

New entrants are focusing on compact SUVs, one of the region’s most competitive segments. That is where the latest model from Lepas is aiming to compete.

Early claims suggest it could blend long range with advanced in-car technology, though questions remain about how it will perform against established rivals.

A Shifting Market

Lepas is part of Chery’s growing portfolio, alongside Omoda and Jaecoo, as Chinese manufacturers build a stronger presence in the UK. According to T3, this multi-brand approach allows shared platforms while targeting different buyers.

That platform strategy is already proving effective. The Jaecoo 7, which underpins the upcoming L6, became the UK’s best-selling car in March this year, highlighting increasing demand for lower-cost alternatives.

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The L6 is expected to sit in the same category as the Hyundai Kona, though its success may depend on pricing, dealership reach and how quickly buyers warm to newer brands.

Power And Range

Rather than committing to one powertrain, Lepas is offering both electric and plug-in hybrid versions. This reflects a wider industry trend as manufacturers hedge against uneven EV adoption.

According to T3, the electric version is expected to deliver around 270 miles of range from a 67 kWh battery. The hybrid combines a smaller battery with a petrol engine, with a claimed total range exceeding 700 miles.

Such figures could appeal to drivers concerned about charging infrastructure, although real-world performance and efficiency will ultimately determine how competitive the model is.

Design And Positioning

The company is leaning heavily into branding and design identity. Lepas says the styling reflects “the agility of a running leopard,” while the headlights evoke “a leopard’s gaze.”

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Key details are still missing, including the interior layout and full technology specifications. The firm has said the car will feature “intelligent cabin technology” and “next-generation driver assistance,” but has yet to expand on this.

Ray Wang, managing director of Lepas UK, said: “The Lepas L6 is as clever as your smartphone, with intelligent technology woven into every journey, and as sophisticated as your home, delivering comfort, safety, and connectivity at every turn.”

Sources: T3