Nearly 300,000 cars affected by safety defect

A major vehicle recall has been issued in the United States after safety concerns were identified in several Hyundai models. The issue centres on a component designed to protect passengers in the event of a crash.

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Regulators warn that the defect could increase the risk of injury if not addressed.

Safety concern raised

According to UNILAD, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Hyundai is recalling 294,128 vehicles due to a fault involving seat belt anchors.

The agency said a “detached seat belt anchor” in both driver and passenger seats could fail to properly secure occupants. This, it added, could “not adequately restrain the seat occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.”

Not all vehicles are affected, but the recall targets specific newer models produced in recent years.

Affected models listed

The recall includes certain 2023 to 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 vehicles, along with 2023 to 2026 Genesis G90 models. Some 2024 to 2026 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles are also impacted.

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Owners of these cars are being advised to check whether their vehicle is included in the recall.

According to the report, drivers can verify this by entering their Vehicle Identification Number on the NHTSA website.

Fix and response

Hyundai dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and either reinforce or replace the seat belt anchors if needed. The work will be carried out free of charge.

Letters notifying owners are expected to be sent out from June 5, providing further instructions on how to proceed.

Previous recall

The latest action follows another large recall by the manufacturer less than a year ago. At that time, more than 568,000 vehicles were affected by seat belt-related issues.

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In that case, the NHTSA said: “The subject vehicles are equipped with seat belt buckle assemblies in the front row and second row outer seating positions that may contain out-of-specification components manufactured by the supplier.”

“These components can cause interference within the latch channel, potentially increasing friction, particularly under cold ambient temperatures.”

The recurrence of similar issues may raise further questions about component reliability and supplier quality control.

Sources: UNILAD, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration



