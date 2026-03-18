Audi brings back the A2 as a compact electric city car

Audi is reviving one of its older nameplates with a new electric focus, as it moves further into smaller, more accessible EVs.

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Audi is reviving one of its older nameplates with a new electric focus, as it moves further into smaller, more accessible EVs.

The upcoming A2 e-tron is expected to target urban drivers looking for efficiency over size.

The model is still in early stages, but it signals a broader shift as carmakers increasingly look to expand beyond large, premium electric vehicles.

In reporting by Carsales, Audi confirmed the A2 e-tron during its Annual Media Conference, with a global reveal scheduled for late 2026.

A strategic return

Rather than simply recreating the past, Audi is reworking the A2 concept for a different era.

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The original model focused heavily on lightweight construction, while the new version is expected to prioritise energy efficiency through aerodynamics and electric power.

Production is set for Ingolstadt, Germany, reinforcing Audi’s ongoing transition of its European plants toward EV manufacturing.

Smaller EV push

The A2 e-tron will sit at the lower end of Audi’s electric range, aimed at buyers who want a more compact and practical option.

This reflects a wider industry trend, as manufacturers begin developing smaller EVs to reach more price-sensitive customers and city-based drivers.

Audi’s CEO Gernot Dollner said the model is designed to meet everyday needs rather than just showcase technology.

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“We’ve listened. Our customers want electric mobility that impresses in everyday life.

“The A2 e-tron is our promise to deliver exactly that – efficient, compact, and confident.” he said.

Where it could fit

Carsales notes that if the model expands beyond Europe, it could align with growing demand in markets like Australia for smaller electric vehicles.

Its expected positioning would place it against rivals such as the Zeekr X and Volkswagen’s upcoming ID.2, particularly as competition increases in the compact EV space.

With many premium EVs still priced at the higher end, a smaller Audi offering could attract a broader range of buyers.

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What to expect

Full details of the A2 e-tron are due closer to its late-2026 reveal, with technical specifications to follow.

Carsales reports that local launch plans remain unconfirmed, but any wider rollout would likely come after its European introduction.

The model is set to become part of Audi’s next phase of EV expansion, focused on making electric driving more accessible without losing its premium positioning.

Sources: Carsales