Car warning: Popular brand ranked worst for reliability in 2026 report

A major car brand has been ranked the least reliable, raising concerns for drivers.

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Volkswagen has been ranked the least dependable car brand in a major 2026 study, with 301 problems reported per 100 vehicles — far above the industry average.

The result raises concerns for buyers focused on long-term reliability and ownership costs.

The ranking highlights how reliability can directly affect resale value, maintenance expenses and overall brand trust among drivers.

Lowest ranking

BGR, citing JD Power, reported that Volkswagen recorded the highest number of issues in its 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study.

The results are based on feedback from more than 33,000 owners after three years of use, covering areas such as driving experience, electronics and build quality.

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Other rankings

The trend is echoed elsewhere, with Consumer Reports placing Volkswagen 16th in its reliability rankings.

Toyota, Subaru and Lexus ranked among the most dependable, while Volkswagen also scored poorly in owner satisfaction, performing better than only Jeep.

Issues identified

JD Power pointed to infotainment systems, connectivity and driver assistance features as common trouble spots.

Reports cited by BGR highlight issues such as slow software response, problems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and confusing in-car controls, especially in newer models.

Industry trend

The study also found that reliability is declining across the industry as vehicles become more technology-driven.

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While electric and hybrid models showed more issues, traditional gasoline vehicles remained the most dependable, underscoring a growing gap as innovation outpaces reliability.

Sources: BGR, JD Power, Consumer Reports