JD Vance says, halting aid for Ukraine is the thing, he is “proudest that we’ve done”

The US support for Ukraine dropped by 99% in 2025.

2025 was a pivotal year for Ukraine, but not because of what happened on the battlefield.

In January 2026, Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States for the second time, and since then, US support for Ukraine has all but disappeared.

On February 11, 2026, the Kiel Institute released a report showing that US aid for Ukraine had plummeted by 99% in 2025 compared to 2024.

And that is something US Vice President JD Vance is proud of.

The viral video

Speaking at an event for Turning Point USA in Athens, Georgia, Vance said:

“It’s one of the things I’m proudest of that we’ve done in this administration. We’ve told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can, but the United States is not buying and sending them to Ukraine anymore. We are just out of that business.”

The clip of Vance quickly gained viral attention, being shared on several platforms. Article continues below.

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Policy shift

In place of earlier support from the US, a new framework was introduced in coordination with NATO, known as the PURL program.

The initiative is designed to speed up the delivery of critical US-made weapons that European countries cannot readily supply.

Under the system, Ukraine’s needs are compiled into a priority list, including air defense systems and artillery ammunition, in agreement with its partners.

Funding for these supplies now comes from allied countries, which contribute to a shared pool. The United States then manages procurement and ensures delivery of the equipment to Ukrainian forces.

Sources: Statements by JD Vance, US Department of Defense, The Kiel Institute, RBC-Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent