“We don’t need five days”: Zoom CEO says AI could cut the workweek to three

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says advances in AI could make the five-day workweek obsolete, with automation potentially enabling employees to work as little as three days within the next few years.

The traditional five-day workweek may be on borrowed time—at least according to one major tech CEO.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan believes advances in AI could make it possible for employees to work significantly fewer days, as automation takes over repetitive and administrative tasks.

AI could eliminate “busy work”

Yuan argues that much of the modern workweek is consumed by low-value tasks that could be handled by AI systems.

With the rise of agentic AI—tools capable of completing tasks autonomously—employees could spend more of their time on meaningful work instead of routine processes.

By removing that “busy work,” he suggests companies could maintain productivity while reducing total working hours.

A three-day workweek within five years?

“I hate working five days,” Yuan said in an interview, adding that he believes a shorter workweek is not only possible, but likely.

“I’m pretty sure actually we really do not need to work for five days,” he said, predicting that a three-day workweek could emerge within the next five years.

He is not alone in that view. Other industry leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have also suggested AI could lead to shorter working weeks.

Productivity gains vs job displacement

While the shift could improve work-life balance, Yuan acknowledged it may come with trade-offs.

AI-driven efficiency gains could reduce the need for certain roles—particularly entry-level positions that often involve repetitive tasks.

At the same time, he emphasized that additional free time should not be seen purely as leisure, but as an opportunity for workers to reskill and adapt to changing job requirements.

Flexible work already taking shape

Zoom itself has embraced a flexible approach to work, with one of the more relaxed hybrid models in Big Tech.

Employees are typically required to be in the office just two days per week, while those living farther away can work remotely.

The model reflects a broader shift in how tech companies are rethinking productivity, flexibility, and the role of the workplace.

A gradual shift—not an overnight change

Despite the optimism, a three-day workweek would represent a major structural shift—and one that is unlikely to happen evenly across industries.

Still, as AI continues to evolve, the idea of working fewer days without sacrificing output is moving from theory toward possibility.

Sources: Wall Street Journal interview with Eric Yuan, JPMorgen, OpenAI