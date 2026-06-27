Chinese carmaker plans to revive historic Italian car brand 

Classic Italian carmaker Osca set for comeback under Chinese ownership

Many famous car brands have disappeared over the years. Some have returned through new owners hoping to bring historic names back to life. Now another classic Italian brand could be preparing for a second chance with help from a Chinese carmaker.

A new super sports car

Osca, short for Officine Specializzate Costruzione Automobili, closed its doors in 1967. The company was founded by the Maserati brothers, who also created the famous Maserati brand.

Now China’s Changan Group is planning to revive the historic Italian name, reports Boosted.

According to Italian media reports, the company wants to launch a new super sports car that will be built in Europe. The first prototype is expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

The plans were revealed by Massimo Di Risio, chairman of DR Automobiles. The company currently owns the Osca brand.

Di Risio spoke about the project during the presentation of the Osca MT6 SUV. However, that vehicle has very little connection to Italy or Europe.

The MT6 is based on the Changan UNI-T, which is already sold in other markets.

It is also unclear whether either vehicle will eventually be sold there.

Previous attempts

This is not the first attempt to bring the Osca name back.

A similar project was announced in 1998 by Japanese businessman Shozo Fujita. He even asked the designer behind BMW’s E34 5 Series to create a new sports car for the revived brand.

That car never entered production. It remained a concept model even though it was fitted with a 2.5-liter Subaru boxer engine producing 185 horsepower.

The latest revival plans appear to be much more ambitious.

According to the reports, the future sports car is expected to use Lotus’ supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine. Company executives believe the car can be sold for less than 200,000 euros.

If the project moves forward, the new model could mark the return of a brand that has been absent from the automotive world for almost 60 years.