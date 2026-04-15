EV shock: Some electric cars fall up to 50 miles short of claimed range

Some electric vehicles are falling significantly short of their advertised range, with real-world testing revealing gaps of up to 50 miles.

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Some electric vehicles are falling significantly short of their advertised range, with real-world testing revealing gaps of up to 50 miles.

The results raise fresh questions about how accurately EV performance is presented to consumers.

The findings come from highway tests conducted by Consumer Reports, showing how real driving conditions can impact battery performance.

Test results revealed

According to BGR, citing Consumer Reports, several models failed to meet expectations during continuous highway driving.

The 2025 Rivian R1S Dual Max, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range and 2023 Lucid Air Touring each stopped at least 50 miles short of their claimed range.

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Mixed performance

At the same time, some vehicles performed better than expected under identical conditions.

Models such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV, BMW i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5N exceeded their advertised range, showing that performance can vary widely.

Why ranges differ

The gap is largely due to how electric vehicles are tested, with official figures based on controlled laboratory conditions rather than real roads.

BGR noted that factors like highway speeds, wind resistance and battery usage can significantly reduce range compared to standardized testing.

Planning ahead

For drivers, the results highlight the importance of checking real-world data instead of relying only on official figures.

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Experts say using route-planning tools and planning charging stops can help avoid problems on longer trips.

Sources: BGR, Consumer Reports