EV surge: Rising fuel prices and incentives accelerate electric car shift in Europe

Electric vehicle sales are climbing across Europe as higher fuel costs and government support push consumers toward battery-powered cars.

Electric vehicle sales are climbing across Europe as higher fuel costs and government support push consumers toward battery-powered cars.

The trend is gaining momentum as energy market instability reshapes transport choices.

According to Euronews, rising petrol prices linked to tensions involving Iran have reinforced the economic case for switching away from fossil fuel vehicles.

Sales rising

Battery-electric vehicles made up 17.4% of the EU market in 2025, up from 13.6% the previous year.

The share increased further to 18.8% in early 2026, reflecting steady growth in demand across the bloc, Euronews reported, citing ACEA data.

Government push

European governments continue to expand incentives to speed up adoption.

France plans to nearly double electrification spending to €10 billion annually by 2030, including subsidies, charging infrastructure and support programs for lower-income drivers.

Incentives vary

Support differs widely across countries, with most offering tax breaks, grants or charging support.

Euronews reported that nearly all EU member states provide some form of benefit, although the level of support varies significantly.

Affordability key

Experts say financial incentives remain crucial to sustaining the transition to electric vehicles.

“Monetary and fiscal incentives are essential to driving the adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). When governments act, the results are immediate,” an ACEA spokesperson told Euronews.

Sources: Euronews, ACEA