The fight continues: BYD outsells Tesla again in Europe

A shift is underway in Europe’s electric vehicle market, where Chinese automaker BYD is steadily pulling ahead of Tesla.

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A shift is underway in Europe’s electric vehicle market, where Chinese automaker BYD is steadily pulling ahead of Tesla.

What stands out is not just the lead itself, but how quickly it has widened at a time when EV demand across Europe is rising.

BYD pulls ahead again

According to ArenaEV, BYD registered 17,954 vehicles in Europe in February, narrowly ahead of Tesla’s 17,664.

It marks the second straight month BYD has come out on top — something that would have been unlikely just a year ago.

On the surface, the gap looks small. But the broader trend tells a different story.

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Growth tells the real story

BYD’s expansion has been rapid. Sales jumped 162% compared with February last year, rising from 6,844 units.

Tesla’s increase, by contrast, was far more modest at 11.8%.

Across the EU, BYD now holds about 1.8% of the total car market, edging past Tesla’s 1.6%.

A widening gap

The difference becomes harder to ignore when looking at the start of 2026 as a whole.

In just two months, BYD has registered 36,069 vehicles in Europe. Tesla sits at 25,753 — more than 10,000 fewer.

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That kind of gap forming this early in the year is unusual, especially given that overall EV demand is growing.

Why Tesla is losing ground

Part of the explanation lies in strategy. BYD sells a broader mix of vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, giving it access to more buyers across different price points.

Tesla’s lineup in Europe remains relatively narrow and fully electric only.

There are also softer factors at play. Some buyers appear to be drifting away from the brand, while competitors continue expanding their model ranges and local dealer networks.

EV demand is rising — just not for Tesla

In key markets such as France and Germany, electric car sales are climbing sharply.

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But that growth is increasingly flowing toward brands like BYD rather than Tesla.

Even the updated Model Y, expected to drive a recovery, has yet to significantly change the trajectory.

A rare slowdown

Tesla’s recent performance stands out in a market that is otherwise moving forward.

In some countries, including Sweden and Germany, registrations dropped sharply last year. A rebound was widely expected once production disruptions eased — but so far, it has not materialised in a meaningful way.

That lack of momentum is becoming harder to ignore.

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Momentum shifts east

BYD, meanwhile, is delivering consistent monthly volumes, with strong results at the start of the year.

The company’s ability to scale quickly and offer a wider range of models is reshaping competition in Europe.

If current trends continue, the balance of power in the region’s EV market could continue shifting — and not in Tesla’s favour.

Sources: ArenaEV