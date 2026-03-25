The Hidden Cost of EVs: Faster Tyre Wear Explained

Electric vehicles are often praised for performance and efficiency, but questions remain about how they affect tyre wear.

Others are reading now

Electric vehicles are often praised for performance and efficiency, but questions remain about how they affect tyre wear.

Heavier weight and instant power delivery have led to concerns that EVs may wear through tyres more quickly than traditional cars.

The basic physics

According to Move Electric, electric cars can place greater strain on tyres due to their higher weight and rapid torque delivery.

Battery packs add significant mass, while electric motors deliver full torque immediately, increasing stress on the tyre surface during acceleration.

Research from Emissions Analytics cited by Move Electric suggests that adding around 450kg to a vehicle can increase tyre wear by roughly 20%.

Also read

More than just weight

The added strain is not limited to acceleration. Braking and cornering also play a role.

Move Electric reports that while regenerative braking reduces wear on brake components, tyres still absorb much of the force when slowing heavier vehicles.

During cornering, the extra weight increases lateral forces, placing additional pressure on the tread.

Industry response

Tyre manufacturers have begun developing EV-specific tyres to address these challenges.

According to Move Electric, these tyres are designed with stronger sidewalls, specialised compounds and lower rolling resistance to improve durability.

Also read

Major brands including Michelin, Continental and Pirelli say newer designs are helping to reduce the gap in wear between electric and combustion-engine cars.

Driving makes a difference

Experts cited by Move Electric note that driving style remains a key factor in tyre lifespan.

Smooth acceleration, controlled braking and steady steering inputs can reduce wear significantly.

Maintaining proper tyre pressure and using eco driving modes can also help extend tyre life.

A narrowing gap

While electric cars may still wear tyres faster in some cases, the difference is becoming less pronounced.

Also read

Advances in tyre technology and changes in driving habits are helping to reduce the impact.

For many drivers, tyre wear is unlikely to outweigh the broader benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

Sources: Move Electric, Emissions Analytics