Attack on girls at Taylor Swift event could have been prevented, report finds

Events that seem unthinkable can leave deep scars on communities and raise difficult questions about responsibility and prevention.

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In recent years, several attacks across Europe have forced governments to take a closer look at how warning signs are handled and whether more could have been done.

Several children were harmed

A new report into the 2024 knife attack in Southport has now delivered some clear and painful conclusions, reports DR. Three young girls were killed during a dance event inspired by Taylor Swift. Ten others were injured, including several children. The case shocked the UK and led to unrest in the weeks that followed.

The first part of the official investigation has now been released. It states that the attack could likely have been prevented. The report points to serious failures across multiple systems.

The attacker was a 17-year-old boy at the time. He has since been sentenced to at least 52 years in prison. According to the findings, authorities missed several chances to act before the attack happened.

Internal problems

The report describes problems within the police, counterterrorism units, and social services. It says there was no clear responsibility for assessing the level of risk he posed. Information was not properly shared between agencies. Warning signs were either ignored or not followed up.

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The teenager had been reported several times before the attack. In 2019, he brought a knife to school and searched online for school attacks. In another case, he returned to school with weapons. In 2022, he was found on a bus with a knife after being reported missing. No legal action was taken at the time.

The report also criticizes the attacker’s parents. It says they failed to report concerning behavior and did not act as they should have.

Officials have responded with apologies. Police admitted they did not fully understand the risk. The UK government has promised changes to prevent similar tragedies.

The report includes 67 recommendations. Another part of the investigation will be released in 2027.