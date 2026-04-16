British Airways pilot fired over alleged secret filming of women during intimate encounters

He has been dismissed while detectives investigate accusations he secretly filmed intimate encounters. The case, reportedly involving up to 16 women, has raised questions about privacy breaches and employer oversight in safety-critical roles. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the 31-year-old was arrested in March on suspicion of voyeurism and later released on bail as inquiries continue.

The carrier ended the pilot’s employment after first suspending him when the accusations surfaced, as reported by GB News. The decision came before any charging decision, underscoring the airline’s response to serious misconduct concerns.

In a brief statement, British Airways said: “This person is no longer employed by the business.” The company has indicated it reviews such cases internally while cooperating with ongoing investigations.

Police said the arrest followed a complaint about recordings allegedly made and shared without consent.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday, March 5 on suspicion of voyeurism. The arrest followed an allegation made to police on Tuesday, March 3, of videos being taken and distributed without consent. The man has been released on bail as enquiries continue”.

Reports from victims

The Sun reported that the situation came to light after a woman said she discovered explicit footage on the man’s laptop. As awareness spread, others reportedly identified themselves in similar material, prompting wider concern.

One woman told a friend: “I was being recorded during sexual encounters without my consent. I didn’t realise until another woman in the same position mentioned it to me.”

She added: “He would position his laptop with music on, but screen off, in front of us during sexual encounters. Now, footage has gone out online and it has emerged he was doing this to 15 other women.”

Some of the women worked in aviation, raising concerns about whether individuals within the same industry were approached.

Industry scrutiny grows

GB News also reported separate concerns about alleged substance misuse, though no official findings have been made public. Regulators declined to comment on the specific case but acknowledged such reports are reviewed.

A spokesperson for the UK Civil Aviation Authority said: “We can’t comment on individual cases but reports of substance misuse are being reviewed and any appropriate action will be taken.”

The outcome of the police investigation may determine whether further regulatory or legal action follows.

Sources: GB News, The Sun