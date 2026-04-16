Cuba issues warning as US explores military options

Rising geopolitical friction is drawing renewed international attention as relations between the two countries grow increasingly strained. Officials on both sides are navigating a rapidly shifting situation with potential regional consequences.

The Caribbean nation’s leadership has issued a stark warning that any US military move would be met with force, as tensions rise alongside a deepening crisis on the island, writes AP News

That message came after several days of escalating rhetoric and new reporting suggesting Washington is actively reviewing how it might respond if the situation deteriorates further.

The timing is notable: Pressure on Cuba’s energy lifelines has intensified since early 2026, particularly after disruptions linked to Venezuela.

Fuel shortages are now rippling across the country. Public transport has been cut back, hospitals are operating under strain, and rolling blackouts have become part of daily life. Cuba’s reliance on imported oil has left it exposed, and with supplies constrained, the economic impact has been swift and visible.

Signals from Washington

Reporting by USA Today indicates that US officials have been examining military contingencies related to Cuba, citing two unnamed sources familiar with internal discussions. Rather than pointing to a single plan, the accounts suggest a menu of possible responses under review.

Zeteo, in separate coverage, described a directive circulating within government channels that called on agencies to accelerate preparedness. That shift, while still short of any formal order, suggests planning has moved beyond routine monitoring.

Trump has added to the tension with his own remarks. He previously said he would “have the honour of taking Cuba soon” and has hinted the island could be a future focus of US action, according to GB News. It is the kind of language that tends to close diplomatic space quickly.

Defiant response

Speaking to NBC on April 12, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel dismissed any justification for US intervention and warned the country would resist.

He said: “If the time comes, I don’t think there would be any justification for the United States to launch a military aggression against Cuba, or for the US to undertake a surgical operation or the kidnapping of a president.”

He added: “If that happens, there will be fighting and there will be a struggle and we will defend ourselves and if we need to die, we’ll die, because as our national anthem says, ‘Dying for the homeland is to live’.”

The standoff reflects more than a bilateral dispute. Economic pressure, military signalling and regional instability are now intersecting, raising the risk of wider consequences across the Caribbean if tensions continue to build.

Sources: USA Today, Zeteo, NBC, AP News, GB News