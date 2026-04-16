Pope Leo criticises ‘tyrants’ and military priorities

Global attention is turning to how resources are allocated amid ongoing instability. Questions around priorities and accountability continue to shape international debate.

Pope Leo used a visit to Cameroon to criticise corruption, conflict and global military spending, delivering remarks in both political and religious settings during his tour.

Speaking in Yaoundé and later in Bamenda, a city at the centre of ongoing unrest, the pontiff linked local governance issues with wider international priorities, reflecting the Vatican’s growing focus on conflict-affected regions.

At the presidential palace in Yaoundé, addressing President Paul Biya and senior officials, the Pope urged action on corruption, warning it weakens public trust and authority.

“In order for peace and justice to prevail, the chains of corruption – which disfigure authority and strip it of its credibility – must be broken,” he said, according to GB News.

His comments come amid continued scrutiny of Biya’s government following a disputed election.

He also cautioned leaders against invoking religion to justify violence, urging a change in political direction.

Billions on war

In Bamenda’s Saint Joseph’s Cathedral, speaking to communities affected by violence, the Pope criticised how governments allocate resources.

He said the world is “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,” while public spending continues to favour conflict over basic services.

“The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild,” he told those gathered.

He added that “billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.”

The remarks follow a recent exchange with Donald Trump, who said the Pope “should get his act together” and described him as “very weak,” writes the British outlet.

Conflict and rights

The visit also took the Pope to Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, where a separatist conflict that began in 2017 continues to drive instability.

More than 6,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, with tensions rooted in long-standing grievances among English-speaking communities.

Crowds gathered along the route to welcome him, while separatist groups announced a temporary ceasefire to allow the visit to proceed.

Addressing the situation, the Pope stressed that maintaining order must not come at the expense of civil liberties.

“Security is a priority, but it must always be exercised with respect for human rights,” he said.

Source: GB News