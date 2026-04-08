Florida teen charged after abusing a baby alligator

14-year-old faces felony in disturbing alligator incident.

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Authorities in Florida have charged a 14-year-old boy following an incident involving a baby alligator at a local aquatic facility. The case has drawn attention after officials described the alleged actions as both disturbing and illegal.

The incident, captured on surveillance footage, is now being treated as a felony matter.

According to reports from ClickOrlando and Fox 35, the teenager was with a group of youths at the Stetson Aquatic Center in DeLand on April 3.

A Stetson University public safety officer monitoring security cameras allegedly saw the boy swinging a baby alligator by its tail, kicking it and throwing dirt on it.

The officer alerted deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene.

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Witness accounts

Authorities said other children were present during the incident. Some were fishing nearby, while one child reportedly took photos, according to Fox 35.

Investigators stated that the teen initially returned the animal to the water, but later removed it again when more children approached.

All of the youths at the location were found to be trespassing, though only the 14-year-old is facing charges. Parents and guardians of the other minors have been notified.

Deputies arrested the teen at the scene. According to ABC 4, he was taken to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Resource Center.

He is accused of unlawfully possessing or harming an alligator without approval from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a level 4 felony under state law.

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Strong reactions

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood criticized the alleged behavior, telling ClickOrlando: “Obviously, abusing wildlife is not a way to spend your downtime, you know, it’s a felony.”

He added: “You just do not abuse wildlife. Unfortunately, this young man is going to learn a very expensive lesson.”

Licensed nuisance alligator trapper AJ Ellis also condemned the incident, saying, according to Fox 35: “It’s pretty sick.”

He added: “It’s no different than kicking a puppy down the street or grabbing a puppy by the tail and swinging it over your head. I just don’t know why somebody would do something like that.”

Sources: ClickOrlando, Fox 35, ABC 4