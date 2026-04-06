Tragedy in New York: seven-month-old shot dead in street attack

A routine walk turned into tragedy in New York City when gunfire erupted on a Brooklyn street. Authorities say a baby was among those caught in the chaos.

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Police are now searching for a suspect following the deadly incident.

Deadly shooting

According to TV2 News, a seven-month-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in her stroller in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe the child was not the intended target but was instead caught in what appears to be a gang-related attack.

Surveillance footage shows a man firing at least two shots from a moped into a crowd.

Suspects identified

Police said the moped later overturned, leading to the arrest of one suspect believed to have been riding as a passenger.

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The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the second suspect.

Family tragedy

The child’s parents reportedly ran into a nearby store to seek safety as the shooting unfolded.

It was there that the mother realized her daughter had been struck in the head.

The infant was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

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“As a mother, I can vividly relate to the pain the family feels and the grief they now have to bear. It’s indescribable,” Tisch said.

Calls for action

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the killing as a devastating reminder of the consequences of gun violence.

“It is a tragedy that an infant has been shot and killed. Our thoughts are with the family. A life that had barely begun was taken in an instant,” he said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed who the intended target of the shooting was.

Sources: TV2 News, New York Post