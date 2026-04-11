Climate change is making allergy seasons longer and worse

Rising global temperatures are worsening seasonal allergies, with scientists warning of longer pollen seasons and more severe reactions.

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In some cases, climate-driven changes are even contributing to rare but dangerous health events, reports the BBC.

Extreme episodes

Experts point to incidents like the 2016 “thunderstorm asthma” event in Melbourne as a stark example.

According to BBC reporting, storms can break pollen into tiny particles that are easily inhaled, triggering sudden breathing problems.

“It was an absolutely massive event. Unprecedented. Catastrophic,” said.

Changing seasons

Researchers say climate change is altering when and how pollen is released.

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“We know that climate change is leading to greater amounts of pollen in the atmosphere,” Beggs said.

Warmer temperatures are causing plants to release pollen earlier in the year and for longer periods, extending allergy seasons.

Public health scientist Elaine Fuertes noted: “You’re going to get people who experience symptoms earlier in the year, for a longer period of time.”

More pollen

It is not just the duration of exposure that is increasing.

Studies cited by the BBC show pollen levels are rising in many regions, including the United States, Europe and Australia.

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Higher carbon dioxide levels are helping plants grow faster and produce more pollen, with some species also becoming more allergenic.

“Every time we cranked up the carbon dioxide, the ragweed plants responded. They grew more. They produced more pollen,” said researcher Lewis Ziska.

Expanding impact

The spread of invasive plants such as ragweed is also exposing new populations to allergens.

In Europe, sensitivity to ragweed pollen has risen significantly in several countries as the plant expands its range.

Scientists warn that without cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, pollen seasons could start weeks earlier and last longer by the end of the century.

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Calls for action

Experts say a combination of climate action and local measures could help reduce the impact.

Efforts such as removing allergenic plants, improving urban planning and expanding pollen monitoring systems are being explored.

But researchers stress that the broader trend is clear.

“We have the studies now to show that it’s really having an impact on human health,” Beggs said. “And there’s more to come.”

Sources: BBC