An AK-47 manufacturer is working on special bullets for Russia — and they are not intended for humans

The West is allegedly working on something similar.

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A new effort is underway in Russia to adapt infantry weapons for a rapidly changing battlefield, Business Insider reports.

Russia’s leading small arms producer says it is moving toward large-scale production of ammunition designed to counter aerial threats.

Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern announced it is developing specialized 5.45mm rounds intended to disable drones, marking a shift toward standardized anti-drone ammunition for soldiers.

Business Insider cites the company as explaining that the rounds are designed for use with the AK-12 assault rifle and come in 30-round magazines. Each shot releases a multi-part projectile meant to improve the chances of striking unmanned aerial vehicles.

The manufacturer said the ammunition can be fired in both single and burst modes and has already been tested against stationary and moving drone targets.

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Growing drone threat

The concept reflects a broader trend on the battlefield, where small drones have become a persistent danger. Both sides in the Ukraine war have increasingly relied on such systems for reconnaissance and attacks.

Ukraine has also developed similar technology. Its 5.56mm “Horoshok,” or “Little Pea,” round fragments mid-flight, widening its impact zone. Kyiv has said it aims to produce up to 400,000 of these rounds each month.

Kalashnikov stated that its own projectiles separate into fragments immediately after leaving the barrel, a design it says improves effectiveness against fast-moving drones.

Expanding global efforts

Improvised solutions have already appeared in combat. Some Russian troops previously modified standard ammunition using pellets to mimic shotgun-like effects against drones.

The wider use of shotguns as a last-resort defense highlights how urgent the threat has become, particularly with fiber-optic drones that cannot be jammed electronically.

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According to Business Insider, Western militaries are also exploring similar options. The US Navy has been working on a “drone-killer cartridge,” while European firms are developing fragmentation-based munitions.

Defense companies are scaling up these ideas, with systems like airburst rockets packed with pellets aimed at countering one-way attack drones.

Sources: Business Insider, company statements, defense industry reports