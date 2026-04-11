Mother faces cruelty charges following child’s death

Authorities in the state of Georgia are investigating the death of a one-year-old child as new details emerge about the conditions inside a Douglasville home. The case centers on a period when several young children were left without adult supervision, raising concerns about care and oversight. Officials are working to establish a clear timeline and determine what led to the child’s death.

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Sherry Magby, 37, was arrested on April 2 and is being held without bond, according to records reviewed by PEOPLE.

She faces six counts of second-degree cruelty to children in connection with the case.

Court filings indicate Magby was away from the home for approximately 12 hours, leaving six children on their own.

Investigators say a 10-year-old was tasked with watching the younger siblings during that time.

The reason for the mother’s absence has not been disclosed.

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Conditions under scrutiny

Investigators say the home showed signs of neglect when they arrived. According to court documents cited by local outlet ANF, the residence had clear sanitation issues, including persistent and unpleasant odors.

Those same records allege that the children did not have dependable access to food while left alone.

Investigators allege the youngest child consumed insects found in the home, including ants and cockroaches.

Officials have not confirmed the exact cause of death, and that determination is expected to be part of the ongoing investigation.

Response and next steps

The case has prompted reactions from both community members and state officials. Ken Howell, a local outreach worker, said that assistance had been available:

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“All they had to do was come down here. We could have helped them get food.”

In a statement reported by ANF, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services said: “We are devastated over the loss of this child and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones.”

Authorities say the agency is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Magby is expected to appear in court as legal proceedings move forward and more details are examined.

Furthermore, she is scheduled for trial next month in a separate child cruelty case, where she is accused of injuring a child who was attempting to escape from her.

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Sources: PEOPLE, ANF