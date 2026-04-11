Germany may require men to seek approval to leave country

Germany has introduced a little-noticed legal change that could require some men to seek military approval before leaving the country for extended periods.

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The move comes as Berlin steps up efforts to strengthen its armed forces in response to growing security concerns, reports Sky News.

New rule revealed

Under updated legislation, men aged 17 to 45 may need permission from a Bundeswehr career centre if they plan to leave Germany for more than three months.

According to Sky News, the change was made in late 2025 but only recently came to light after being reported by German media.

Previously, such requirements applied only during times of national emergency.

Limited impact expected

Germany’s defence ministry has downplayed the immediate effect of the rule.

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Officials said approval would generally be granted and emphasised that military service remains voluntary.

They added the provision is not currently enforced with penalties and is intended primarily as a precaution.

Military expansion

The update forms part of broader efforts to bolster Germany’s military capacity.

The government is aiming to increase troop numbers in the Bundeswehr from around 180,000 to 260,000, alongside expanding reserve forces.

Debate has also intensified over whether to reintroduce mandatory conscription, which was suspended in 2011.

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Emergency planning

Authorities say the rule is designed to help track potential recruits in the event of a crisis.

The defence ministry noted that similar measures existed during the Cold War but were rarely used in practice.

Exemptions are expected to be introduced to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy.

Wider context

Germany’s shift reflects a broader trend across NATO countries to increase defence spending and readiness.

While the UK has ruled out conscription, it is also exploring ways to boost recruitment.

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For now, German officials stress the new travel requirement is largely administrative, but it highlights the country’s changing approach to security.

Sources: Sky News