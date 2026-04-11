Kanye West booking triggers backlash and sponsor pullout

Major brands have withdrawn backing from London’s Wireless Festival following controversy over Kanye West’s scheduled headline appearance.

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The move comes amid political criticism and renewed scrutiny of the rapper’s past statements, reports Sky News.

Sponsors withdraw

Pepsi and drinks giant Diageo have both confirmed they will no longer sponsor the 2026 event.

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” a company spokesperson said.

Diageo, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan, said it had raised concerns with organisers and would not proceed with its involvement.

Political pressure

The withdrawals follow comments from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who criticised the decision to book West.

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“It is deeply concerning” that the artist has been invited to perform despite his past remarks, he said, adding: “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears.”

Calls for stronger action have also come from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who urged the government to consider banning the rapper from entering the UK.

Controversial history

West, also known as Ye, has faced repeated backlash over antisemitic statements and actions in recent years.

According to Sky News, this has included social media posts, a controversial advertisement linked to a swastika-themed product, and a song referencing Hitler.

He has also previously been suspended from social media platforms over such remarks.

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Apology and response

Earlier this year, West issued a public apology in a full-page newspaper advertisement titled: “To Those I’ve Hurt.”

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” it read. “I love Jewish people.”

He attributed his behaviour to a mental health episode, writing that he had experienced “psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour” and expressing regret for his actions.

Festival uncertainty

West is currently scheduled to headline all three nights of the July festival in Finsbury Park, marking his first UK performance in over a decade.

Festival organisers have yet to publicly respond to the sponsor withdrawals.

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It also remains unclear whether West will be granted permission to enter the UK, as authorities have not yet received a visa application.

Sources: Sky News