Diamonds and nine other songs written by another artist than the performer

There can be several reasons for it to happen, but we can all agree, the results are pretty great!

Writing a song versus performing a song.

There’s a huge difference between the two forms of art, and sometimes, even the most talented performers release songs that are actually written by others.

There can be a number of different reasons for this to happen, but if you, for example, are a man writing a song from a woman’s perspective, it would make a lot more sense to have a female artist perform it, right?

So here are ten songs by famous artists, that are written by another famous artist!

Irreplaceable – Beyoncé

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Originally imagined as a country-tinged ballad, Beyoncé transformed it into an R&B anthem of independence, giving it a sharper, more assertive edge.

Written by Ne-Yo

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Known for his smooth R&B songwriting, Ne-Yo penned the track’s signature hook and melody, setting the emotional tone Beyoncé amplified.

Diamonds – Rihanna

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When Rihanna heard the demo, she got so emotional, that she kept much of the writer’s phrasing intact.

Written by Sia

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An acclaimed songwriter in her own right, Sia has crafted hits for numerous artists, but “Diamonds” remains one of her most instantly recognizable contributions.

Sia famously wrote the song in just 14 minutes

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

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This disco-funk track was originally intended for Michael Jackson’s Invincible album before landing on Justin Timberlake’s Justified.

Written by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo (The Neptunes)

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The Neptunes infused the song with their signature groove-heavy, minimalist production style, ensuring it stood out in early-2000s pop.

Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus

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The song became a defining pop culture moment for Miley despite her joking that she’d never “partied in the U.S.A.” before recording it.

Written by Jessie J

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Jessie J, known for her powerhouse vocals and catchy hooks, stepped aside from this track after writing it, but later performed her own version live.

We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus

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Originally written for Rihanna (but not by her), the song became Miley’s edgy, rebellious statement during her dramatic shift in musical image.

Written by Mike Will Made-It & Rock City

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Mike Will Made-It’s trap-influenced beats and Rock City’s melodic sensibilities combined to create a track that felt both laid-back and defiant.

Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis

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Leona’s soaring vocal performance turned this power ballad into a worldwide smash, bringing her international fame.

Written by Jesse McCartney & Ryan Tedder

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Jesse McCartney crafted the core idea with Ryan Tedder, whose production flourishes gave the song cinematic depth.

Halo – Beyoncé

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Aiming for a lush, angelic quality, Beyoncé delivered one of her most vocally demanding and heartfelt ballads.

Written by Ryan Tedder, Evan Bogart & Beyoncé

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Tedder and Bogart wrote the song in just three hours, and according to Simon Cowell, it was originally meant for another artist, Leona Lewis – a claim that was since debunked by Tedder, who explained he wrote the song specifically for Beyoncé.

Tedder’s hallmark layered production and Bogart’s lyrical input shaped a song that was since paired with Beyoncé’s impressive vocals.

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

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The third official single from Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose, the pop song with just an electric guitar and a brief flurry of trumpets became an instant hit.

Written by Ed Sheeran & Benny Blanco

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It was actually written by Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco on a tour bus earlier the same year.

It was originally intended for Sheeran’s own album, but he chose to offer it to Bieber.

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

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With its brash cheerleader chants and infectious beat, it became one of Gwen’s biggest solo hits.

Written by Pharrell Williams & Gwen Stefani

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Pharrell’s rhythmic instincts paired with Gwen’s playful edge created a track that dominated the mid-2000s charts.

Where Have You Been – Rihanna

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A high-energy club banger, this song blended Rihanna’s commanding vocals with pulsating EDM beats.

Written by Ester Dean & Calvin Harris

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Ester Dean’s knack for pop melodies and Calvin Harris’s dance-floor-ready production made the track a festival staple.