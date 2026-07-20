Former Ukrainian Minister of Defense to be offered role as “miltech czar”, sources say

According to the sources, the position would likely involve coordinating development of military technology and weapons production.

Wartime leadership is a delicate balancing act where political choices can trigger public fury.

When a popular figure is pushed out during a conflict, the resulting friction often spills from government offices straight into the streets.

Ukraine is now facing this exact kind of severe political drama.

Tech czar option

Kyiv wants to bring former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov back into government. According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, officials might make him a “czar” for military technology.

It is a massive role. The publication noted that the term describes a senior leader given wide powers to coordinate a specific policy area.

The position would carry heavy responsibilities. Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported that “In this case, it likely involves coordinating the development of military technology, weapons production, unmanned systems, and cooperation among the government, the military, and the defense industry,” to aid the war effort. Partners expect Fedorov to accept the job.

His return follows intense friction at the top. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Fedorov had clashed directly with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. It was an ugly split. Before his removal, the innovative minister said Syrskyi blocked his plans and issued ultimatums.

Now, Syrskyi might be next to leave. The Financial Times reported that Zelenskyy is considering removing the commander-in-chief as the crisis grows. Interviews are expected over the weekend. The president has spoken with both men, and Fedorov warned that “changes will definitely happen.”

Anger in the streets

The political drama has triggered massive public anger. For three straight days, crowds have filled the streets of Kyiv, Lviv, and other cities. They want Fedorov back in office, and they want Syrskyi gone.

The protests are growing fast. Huge crowds gathered at Ivan Franko Square in the capital to voice their rage.

Meanwhile, acting Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara has stepped in under a new government led by Serhiy Koretskyi, but the public remains unsatisfied.

Allegations of forced expressions of support for the Ukrainian commander-in-chief have also started to emerge. According to The New Voice of Ukraine, a volunteer claimed that brigade commanders were ordered to record videos supporting Syrskyi.

He also stated that senior leaders tried to stop soldiers from backing the protests.

The military denies this. The General Staff stated it has not banned service members from speaking out. Even so, the tension remains high.

A BBC report noted that adviser Dmytro Lytvyn called the moves “someone’s dumb initiative to control something too much,” exposing deep internal rifts.