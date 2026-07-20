Lip reader reveals Trump’s exact six-word message to every World Cup player

Trump greeted every World Cup player with the exact same message, expert says

Few moments at a World Cup attract more attention than the medal ceremony. Every handshake, every smile and every brief exchange is watched by millions, making even the smallest gestures part of the post-match conversation.

That proved true once again after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Donald Trump’s interactions with the players becoming one of the biggest talking points of the evening.

Lip reader claims Trump repeated the same message

The U.S. president joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the podium to hand out medals to both finalists before presenting Spain with the World Cup trophy.

According to Nicola Hickling of LipReader Ltd, speaking on behalf of Covers.com to the Mirror, Trump did not offer personalized remarks as each player approached him.

Instead, he reportedly repeated the same short compliment.

“You are a champ. Amazing player”

Trump greeted Spain’s champions as well as Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s squad while placing medals around their necks.

Trophy celebration sparks fresh discussion

Although the medal presentation appeared routine, attention quickly shifted once Spain lifted the trophy.

Trump remained in the middle of the stage alongside the winning players, smiling for the cameras while holding the World Cup trophy with Infantino.

Footage also showed the president giving a thumbs-up and briefly performing his trademark arm dance with one of the Spanish players before FIFA’s president encouraged him to step aside so the team could celebrate on its own.