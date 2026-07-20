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Putin fights a second war far from Ukraine as silent WWII feud reignites

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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Vladimir Putin
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These tiny landmasses hold incredible strategic value.

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When global conflicts finally quiet down, diplomats usually gather to sign a formal peace agreement.

Most people assume those old borders were settled decades ago.

Yet one massive standoff from that era still simmers today, keeping two major powers legally locked in a forgotten war.

A frozen conflict

While the world watches the current war in Ukraine, Russia is still quietly fighting a diplomatic battle with Japan. The two nations never signed a peace treaty to end the Second World War.

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The roadblock is a chain of 56 small landmasses in the Pacific Ocean called the Kuril Islands. They form a long, rocky bridge stretching between Russia and Japan. Both sides want them according to Onet.

According to historical records cited by Wikipedia, Dutch and Russian explorers mapped the area centuries ago. Control of the volcanic chain has bounced between Tokyo and Moscow ever since. It never stayed entirely in one hand for long.

Playing with words

Soviet troops seized the entire archipelago at the end of the global conflict in 1945. During a major peace conference in 1951, Japan officially gave up its claim to the Kurils.

But there is a massive catch. Japanese officials argue the four southernmost islands are actually native Japanese territory. They insist these specific spots are not part of the Kuril chain at all.

Because Soviet diplomats never signed that specific treaty anyway, the legal loophole created a permanent standoff. A promising diplomatic breakthrough almost happened in the late 1990s. Then Russian leadership changed hands, and the door slammed shut.

Resources and rockets

These tiny landmasses hold incredible strategic value. Controlling them gives the Russian navy a completely secure passage into the Pacific Ocean from the Sea of Okhotsk.

The surrounding waters are also packed with valuable resources. According to financial reporting by Bloomberg, energy companies discovered huge oil fields there in 2016, adding to the massive natural gas operations already running nearby.

Tensions recently reached a boiling point after Tokyo heavily backed Ukraine with military equipment. Japanese leaders now publicly call the island chain an illegal occupation.

According to analysis by researcher E. Potocka published in Rp.pl, Moscow deeply fears returning the land. Russian leaders suspect any land transfer would simply allow the American military to install missile systems right on their maritime border. So the stalemate continues.

Sources: Onet, Rp.pl, E. Potocka, Wikipedia, Bloomber

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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