Disney’s Moana has a surprising link to a 1926 silent film

An early film made in Samoa is drawing new scrutiny as Disney returns to the same name. The story links silent cinema, staged documentary and changing standards for cultural advice.

Long before Disney’s new live-action remake and its 2016 animated counterpart, Moana was the name of a 1926 silent film made in Samoa by American director Robert Flaherty. According to The Guardian, the film followed a young Samoan man and scenes of village life, but much of what appeared on screen had been arranged.

That matters because Moana later helped define documentary cinema. Critic John Grierson’s response to the film helped popularize the term “documentary,” placing Flaherty’s work in film history even as its accuracy remained contested.

Dr Dionne Fonoti, a senior lecturer at the National University of Samoa, told The Guardian that some customs and clothing shown in the film no longer reflected everyday Samoan life in the 1920s. Flaherty and local collaborators were not simply recording the present, they were recreating older practices.

Film historian Bruce Posner, who oversaw a restoration of the film, has described Flaherty as closer to a poetic filmmaker than a strict documentarian. That view helps explain why Moana can be admired as a landmark while still raising questions about staging, selection and outside control.

Disney worked under closer scrutiny

The modern Moana films were made under different expectations. Earlier Hollywood productions often borrowed from Indigenous and non-Western cultures with little consultation, sometimes reducing complex societies to costumes, songs or comic stereotypes.

Disney took a more organized approach with Moana. According to Vanity Fair, The Walt Disney Company created the Oceanic Cultural Trust after research trips in the Pacific, bringing in cultural experts, historians, wayfinders, linguists and artists to advise on details including clothing, story elements and mythology.

Those choices affect more than production design. A tattoo, chant, canoe, family relationship or navigational custom can carry specific meaning for the communities being portrayed. Consultation does not remove every criticism, but it gives those communities a role in shaping what reaches a global audience.

Fonoti, who has advised the Disney franchise, told The Guardian that Pacific Islanders have moved from being subjects in early western cinema to participants in modern productions.

Posner still believes the silent Moana influenced Disney’s later version. Whether or not that link is direct, the two films show a clear shift: Pacific stories are no longer only being framed by outsiders, but increasingly shaped with Pacific voices involved.

Sources: The Guardian, Vanity Fair