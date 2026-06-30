Democrats face tough fight for senate control, new polls show

New polls show several key senate races tightening ahead of midterms

Control of the U.S. Senate will be one of the biggest prizes in the 2026 midterm elections. While the election is still months away, early polling is giving both parties a first look at where the closest contests could take place.

Four more seats

Democrats face a difficult path if they want to win back control of the Senate, writes ScrippsNews.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority. That means Democrats would need to gain four Republican-held seats to take control of the chamber.

Several new polls suggest that some Republican seats could become competitive. Even so, Democrats would need strong performances in nearly every key race to achieve that goal.

One of the closest contests is in Maine. A New York Times and Siena poll found Democratic candidate Graham Platner leading Republican Senator Susan Collins by two percentage points. Platner received 49 percent support, while Collins was at 47 percent.

Texas also appears to be shaping up as a close race. A University of Texas poll showed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton leading Democratic candidate James Talarico by just one point. Paxton received 43 percent support compared with 42 percent for Talarico.

North Carolina is another state expected to be closely watched. Democrat Roy Cooper holds a small lead over Republican Michael Whatley, according to a Carolina Journal and Harper Polling survey conducted in May.

The winner will replace Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who has decided not to seek another term.

Races remain fluid

An open Senate seat in Iowa is also attracting attention. A Cygnal poll found Republican Ashley Hinson leading Democrat Josh Turek by two percentage points. Hinson received 46 percent support, while Turek was at 44 percent.

That seat is becoming available because Republican Senator Joni Ernst is not running for reelection.

Democrats must also protect seats they already hold.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is considered one of the party’s most vulnerable incumbents. He is facing a challenge from Republican Representative Mike Collins.

An April poll showed Ossoff leading Collins by seven percentage points. Ossoff received 51 percent support, while Collins was backed by 44 percent of likely voters.

With months still to go before Election Day, the races remain fluid. Both parties are expected to spend heavily in these battleground states as they compete for control of the Senate.