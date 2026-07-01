Village People lead singer dead at 74

Rest in peace.

The music world is mourning a massive loss today.

Victor Willis, the original frontman for the iconic disco group Village People, died on Monday, June 30, 2026.

He passed away just one day before his 75th birthday.

By Tuesday, fans learned the tragic news through a brief social media post from the band. “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People,” the official statement read. “Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

Article continues below.

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Making a star

Before ruling the dance floor, Willis was performing on Broadway in the musical The Wiz. In 1977, everything changed when producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo spotted him. They knew they had found something special.

According to the band’s website bio, Morali told Willis about a dream where the singer led a massive hit album. “I have four tracks. I can’t pay you much right now but if you agree, I’ll make you a star,” the producer promised. Willis accepted.

The project grew rapidly. Soon, an advertisement sought “Macho Types” who could dance and had mustaches. Iconic characters like the cowboy and the construction worker joined the lineup, turning the group into an international phenomenon.

Battles and returns

Hit albums like Macho Man and Cruisin, which featured the blockbuster track Y.M.C.A., catapulted them to global fame. The group won an American Music Award and even landed on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

But Willis walked away from the group in 1979. A long legal battle over music rights followed years later. By 2015, he successfully secured a 50 percent share of the copyright credits for hits like Y.M.C.A. and In The Navy.

In 2017, Willis finally returned as lead singer. He revamped the lineup completely. He then spent his final years performing his classic hits to massive, cheering crowds all over the world.