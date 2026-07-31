Fighter jets for drones: Poland confirms “concrete response” from Ukraine

Poland is replacing its Soviet-designed MiG-29s with modern, NATO-compatible combat aircraft.

Modern warfare is rapidly shifting toward cheap, high-tech tools on the battlefield.

As older military gear nears retirement across Europe, nations are finding novel ways to exchange aging hardware for frontline technology.

But as the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, continues, Ukraine is in need of more traditional military hardware, including fighter jets, to fight off Russian air strikes and attacks.

And considering Ukraine has evolved into possibly the world’s leading producer of military drones, Kyiv is now ready to trade drones for jets.

A new swap proposal

According to Poland’s national news agency, PAP, Ukraine wants to trade its battle-tested combat drones directly for Poland’s remaining fleet of post-Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paulina Sobkowiak-Czarnecka confirmed the offer during a broadcast on Radio Zet. She noted that Ukrainian officials submitted a specific inventory of drone models just a few days ago.

“A concrete response from the Ukrainian side regarding what drones they can provide in exchange for the MiG aircraft has been on the table for several days,” Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said according to PAP.

Other nations had shown interest in the aircraft. Bulgaria asked to buy the jets, but Warsaw chose to prioritize negotiations with Ukraine instead of pursuing a cash sale.

No cash involved

Financial boundaries for the deal are clear. Warsaw has firmly ruled out spending public money to renovate or upgrade the post-Soviet fighter planes before handing them over.

When asked if Poland would cover modernization costs, the deputy minister stood firm. “We are not discussing such a situation at this time,” she emphasized.

If Ukraine wants the jets overhauled, Kyiv or its foreign allies must cover those expenses. A final decision rests with Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and is expected within weeks.

Battle-hardened tech

Poland has flown these MiG-29s since 1989 and is now replacing them with modern Western aircraft. While approaching the end of their service life, the jets can still serve Ukraine in its current fight.

In exchange, Warsaw gains valuable access to aerial drone systems refined during intense frontline warfare against Russian forces. State firm Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa has already signed an agreement with Ukrainian manufacturer TAF Industries.

After sending a dozen jets to Kyiv in previous shipments, Poland sees this latest proposal as a strategic exchange that strengthens security for both countries.