Donald Trump announces Gaza ceasefire agreement amid doubts from Israel and Hamas

Breakthroughs in long conflicts rarely happen overnight, and declaring an end to violence is often easier than making it stick.

Promises of peace can quickly shatter when they collide with realities on the ground, reports The Guardian.

Bold new claims

US President Donald Trump recently announced a major breakthrough in the Middle East, claiming an agreement was reached to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.

Writing on social media, Trump called the deal a “critical step” toward establishing a new Palestinian government working alongside a “Board of Peace”.

But despite the optimism from Washington, leaders on both sides of the conflict quickly raised serious doubts.

The announcement follows a US-brokered ceasefire signed last year, which had remained stalled over how to handle disarmament and rebuilding.

Arguments over timing

Under the proposed plan, Hamas must surrender its weapons and destroy its tunnel network while Israeli troops retreat.

Yet key details remain fiercely contested. Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas negotiating team, told Al Jazeera that the group will not lay down its arms before Israel leaves.

“We will not take any action regarding disarmament prior to Israel’s withdrawal from the Strip,” Hamad said.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Hamad added: “The agreement contains a clear provision stating that Israel must commit to and implement its obligations. If Israel does not implement the agreement, neither will we.”

Doubts from Israel

Objections came from the other side too. An Israeli official told Reuters that the terms under discussion were not satisfactory.

“Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the complete demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for any process,” the official said.

A US official acknowledged late on Thursday that Israel was “very sceptical that Hamas will disarm.”

The official added that Trump would be “very, very disappointed” if Israel failed to adhere to the agreement.

Reality on ground

US and Board of Peace officials suggested disarmament could take between 200 and 350 days.

Meanwhile, local medics reported Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, including two children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel intends to expand its control to 70% of the territory.

The roadmap forward remains uncertain as fighting continues.

Sources: The Guardian, Al Jazeera, AFP, Reuters