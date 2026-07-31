Infantino faces fierce backlash over plan to sell 20% stake in World Cup

Modern sports constantly struggle to balance tradition against cash.

When global organizers unveil bold financial blueprints, regional resistance can be swift and fierce. A major battle over the future of football is now dividing the sport’s international leadership, reports The Guardian.

Mounting global backlash

FIFA is pushing back against growing international resistance over plans to sell commercial stakes in World Cup operations to private firms. A report by The Guardian noted that soccer’s global leadership insists on continuing member discussions despite severe criticism.

European soccer administrators took a firm stance following an emergency summit. UEFA member associations unanimously agreed to boycott all FIFA competitions, including future World Cups, unless the controversial investment scheme is scrapped entirely.

Opposition to the project spans multiple continents. CONCACAF rejected the proposal outright, while Asia’s governing body expressed deep disappointment over the complete lack of prior consultation and missing procedural details.

The fierce backlash threatens to derail FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vision. Under his supported plan, a new commercial entity named FIFA Forward Enterprise would oversee event operations, offering external investors stakes of up to 20 percent to raise extra funds for national federations.

Defending the proposal

Faced with widespread pushback, FIFA issued an official statement blaming news coverage for misrepresenting its intentions. “Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports,” the organization stated.

Officials forcefully rejected accusations that the sport is being auctioned off to external buyers. “Nobody is selling football. This is not something Fifa would ever entertain,” the statement asserted.

The governing body argued that smaller nations deserve a voice in their financial destiny. “Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world,” FIFA stated.

FIFA reiterated that member associations remain free to evaluate the proposal before casting votes. The organization noted that the upcoming consultation allows members to approve, reject, or modify the plans in their entirety, ensuring every federation participates in shaping the future.

Sources: The Guardian