Trump explodes in 253-word rant against outgoing Republican senator

The outgoing senator has refused to support Trump’s nomination for permanent attorney general.

Donald Trump launched a scathing early-morning attack on outgoing Texas Senator John Cornyn on Friday.

The dispute erupted on Truth Social after Cornyn refused to endorse Todd Blanche as permanent attorney general.

Cornyn lost his primary to a Trump-backed candidate. Leaving office in January, the senator has suddenly turned into a major roadblock for the White House.

Trump lashed out over Cornyn’s opposition to a controversial $1.8 billion fund. The cash was intended for allies claiming wrongful prosecution.

“I will always feel that these victims of government abuse should be paid back for what they were forced to endure, their lives have been ruined! Millions of people agree with me, as was proven in my landslide Presidential win, where this was a major subject of debate, and so did John Cornyn, until he lost his Election to an opponent that I Endorsed,” Trump wrote, adding that Blanche “should be immediately approved as U.S. Attorney General.”

July 31, 2026. Screenshot, @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social

The compensation dispute

Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, currently serves as acting attorney general. His permanent appointment is now on thin ice.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis joined Cornyn in blocking the confirmation. Both insist on a written guarantee that the payout plan will never come back.

Critics expressed outrage over the proposal. They noted that cash could reach people convicted of attacking police during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Blanche said in June that the Department of Justice dropped the idea, but he has not provided written confirmation.

Votes on hold

The standoff forced Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley to cancel a Thursday vote, The Daily Beast reported.

“Tomorrow’s markup is postponed as work continues to secure sufficient support in committee to favorably report Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche, who is highly qualified for the job,” Grassley’s spokesperson stated.

Trump suggested pulling the nomination until the rebellious senators leave office.

“I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office,” Trump wrote.