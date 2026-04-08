Greece joins european shift toward limiting youth access to social platforms

He acknowledged the decision might not be popular with children.

Still, he framed the policy as a protective step rather than a punishment.

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Greece has announced plans to block access to social media for children under 15 starting 1 January next year.

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the move as “difficult but necessary.”

The proposal reflects growing concern over how digital platforms affect young users.

If approved, Greece will be among the first European countries to take such action.

A message aimed directly at young people

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Mitsotakis revealed the plan in a TikTok video, speaking directly to younger audiences.

He acknowledged the decision might not be popular with children.

Still, he framed the policy as a protective step rather than a punishment.

The government is trying to balance restriction with reassurance.

Not anti-technology, but pro-balance

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“Our intention is not to remove you from technology, which can be a source of inspiration, of knowledge, of creativity …” he said.

The prime minister stressed that digital tools can be valuable when used appropriately.

However, he warned about excessive screen time.

The aim is to limit harm, not eliminate access to technology entirely.

Science behind the decision

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Mitsotakis pointed to research linking screen time with mental strain.

“[But] science is clear: When a child spends hours in front of a screen its mind gets no rest.”

Rising anxiety and sleep disruption were central concerns.

The addictive design of platforms also played a key role in shaping policy.

Parliament expected to approve

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Greece’s 300-seat parliament is likely to vote on the measure this summer.

The ruling New Democracy party holds a majority, increasing chances of approval.

If passed, the ban will become law before the end of the year.

Implementation is expected to begin immediately in 2027.

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Part of a broader digital crackdown

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The proposed ban builds on earlier steps taken by the government.

Mobile phones were banned in schools last year.

Authorities also introduced parental control tools to manage screen time.

Together, these measures form a wider strategy to protect children online.

Rising complaints from parents and teachers

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Mitsotakis said the decision followed repeated concerns from parents.

Complaints focused on cyberbullying and excessive app use.

Teachers have also reported troubling patterns among students.

The issue has become increasingly visible across Greek society.

Classrooms feeling the impact

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Educators say sleep deprivation is affecting learning.

Some students appear exhausted and disengaged during lessons.

Dimitris Panayiotopoulos, a retired head teacher, offered a stark view.

“After 40 years of teaching I can honestly say that screens have destroyed children.”

Europe moving in a similar direction

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Greece is not acting alone.

France has begun passing similar legislation, following Australia’s earlier move.

Several other countries, including Spain, Malaysia, Denmark and Poland, are considering bans.

The issue is quickly becoming a continental debate.

Strong public support across Europe

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Surveys suggest widespread backing for restrictions.

In Greece, a February poll showed overwhelming support for a crackdown.

A YouGov survey found majorities in multiple European countries favor bans.

Public opinion appears firmly aligned with tougher regulation.

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Differences between countries

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Support varies across Europe but remains strong overall.

France leads with the highest approval, while Poland shows the lowest at 53%.

The UK, Germany, Italy and Spain all report significant backing.

Parents of younger children are among the strongest supporters.

Doubts about effectiveness

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Despite support, many question whether bans will work.

In the UK, 54% believe restrictions would be ineffective.

Even some supporters are skeptical about enforcement.

The debate is not just about whether to act, but how.

Push for EU-wide action

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Mitsotakis is calling for coordinated action across the European Union.

He urged standardised age-verification tools by 2027.

“National action alone will not suffice,” he wrote to Ursula von der Leyen.

“A unified European framework must be in place by the end of 2026…”