Hate the gym? Five minutes on your feet could change your day

Simple changes in daily habits may offer a realistic route to better wellbeing. The focus is on repeated effort, not perfect routines.

For people who rarely go to the gym, researchers are pointing to a more practical question: How often can the body be pulled out of stillness?

BBC reported that Jo Blodgett, a senior research fellow at University College London, studies short episodes of effort built into everyday life.

The method is known as “vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity,” or VILPA for short.

Everyday movement can raise intensity

VILPA usually means adding effort to something already happening, such as climbing part of a staircase before taking an elevator, walking briskly near the end of a commute, or quickening pace during a normal stroll.

“It’s about finding opportunities in your daily life that are going to push you a little bit more,” Blodgett told BBC.

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine examined another approach: Interrupting long seated periods.

Nearly 20,000 adults in the United States were followed for 21 days, and more than 11,000 took five-minute walking breaks every 30, 60 or 120 minutes.

The results suggested that short walks improved mood and reduced fatigue without hurting work performance. Hourly breaks appeared to be the easiest pattern for people to maintain.

Long sitting periods remain a concern

The issue is not only whether someone exercises, but how much of the day is spent inactive.

Researchers noted that adults in high-income countries may sit for 11 to 12 hours daily, creating long stretches with little physical demand.

Bursts of effort and planned walking breaks are not identical, but both challenge the idea that health gains must come only from formal workouts.

Blodgett cautioned that scheduled exercise cannot erase every effect of a sedentary routine:

“Thirty minutes in the gym is only a tiny part of it. What about the other 23-and-a-half hours?”

Emily McGrath, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said the findings support simple additions such as a five-minute walk each hour, while noting that more research is needed.

The study relied on self-reported data and lasted only three weeks, leaving uncertainty about long-term effects on heart health. Still, the advice is direct: Break up sitting, add effort where possible, and move more often.

Sources: BBC, British Journal of Sports Medicine.