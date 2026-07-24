Coming winter might be Putin’s last chance to break Ukraine, Polish minister says

He points to Russia selling off its gold reserves as a sign of Moscow running out of resources.

Amid warnings of Putin preparing a new mobilization in a matter of months, Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski urged allies to remain sharp, suggesting the coming winter might be Putin’s last chance to gain a victory in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on Polish broadcaster TVP Info, Sikorski said Moscow continues to advance and drop bombs, and he made it clear that Russia remains the shared adversary of both Warsaw and Kyiv, despite recent diplomatic tension between Poland and Ukraine.

Centuries of interference lie behind current events. Russian operatives have tried to turn Poles against Ukrainians since the 1600s, according to the foreign minister. He warned against falling into long-standing traps set by the Kremlin.

Sikorski also raised alarms about potential hybrid attacks against NATO members. He stressed that calling out Kremlin plans publicly lowers their chances of succeeding.

Running on empty

Looking beyond border friction, the Polish diplomatic chief pointed directly at Moscow’s growing financial strain. In the first half of 2026, Russia offloaded an unprecedented 44 tons of gold reserves to stay afloat.

That record sale signals deep economic trouble. Sikorski argued that such drastic steps prove the Kremlin is burning through its remaining assets much faster than expected.

Diplomatic efforts offer little comfort either. After a brief 37-minute meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Sikorski expressed skepticism about quick fixes.

“Ultimately, I do not see any room for cooperation, because Putin would have to lower his ambitions regarding the capture of Ukraine. He would have to realize that this war was a criminal mistake. But that is certainly not going to happen,” the Polish minister stated.

A decisive winter

All these economic pressures converge on the upcoming cold season.

Sikorski believes the Kremlin faces a narrowing window of opportunity to achieve its military goals.

“This means that Russia is running out of resources. This winter could be Putin’s last hope to break Ukraine. And it is in our interest that Ukraine not only withstands but also wins this war,” Sikorski concluded.