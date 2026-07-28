Historians may have misjudged women’s role in ancient Rome

The lives of women in ancient Rome are often described as being limited by a society dominated by men.

While that was true in many ways, new research suggests that historians have underestimated the importance of women in one key area of Roman life.

The female estate manager

A new study has found that female estate managers, known as vilicae, played a much larger role in Roman agriculture than previously believed. Instead of mainly looking after the home and preparing food, they helped manage some of the most valuable parts of farming, writes Historienet.

The new findings come from historian Tamar Lewit at the University of Melbourne. She reexamined original Latin texts written by the Roman author Columella in the first century. His work explains the responsibilities of both the male estate manager, called the villicus, and the female estate manager, the vilica.

For many years, historians believed that certain Latin expressions referred only to the family home. That led them to conclude that the vilica was mainly responsible for household duties.

Lewit argues that this interpretation is incorrect. She says the original text actually separates work carried out in the fields from work done in the covered and outdoor production areas of the estate.

Agricultural supervisors

According to the study, the villicus was responsible for work in the fields. The vilica supervised the processing of agricultural products inside the estate’s working areas. This included important tasks linked to producing wine and olive oil.

Wine and olive oil were among the biggest sources of income for large Roman estates. That means the work of the vilica was an important part of the farm’s success and economy.

The study is also supported by archaeological evidence. Ancient mosaics show women directing workers during the olive and grape harvests. These images suggest that female estate managers held leadership roles during production.

Lewit hopes the research will change how people view women’s contributions in ancient Rome. Although no vilica left behind her own written account, the available evidence provides a better picture of her responsibilities.

The study, published in the Journal of Roman Archaeology, suggests that women were active participants in the economic life of Roman estates and played a much greater role in agricultural production than many historians once believed.