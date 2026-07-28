Italian mafia seeking military drones used in Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine has increased concerns that military equipment and weapons could end up in criminal networks through illegal trafficking. European authorities continue to monitor these risks closely.

Italian prosecutors say the mafia is trying to obtain military drones similar to those used in the war in Ukraine, reports Digi24. The warning came from Palermo’s chief prosecutor, Maurizio de Lucia, during a meeting with Italy’s parliamentary anti-mafia commission.

In the lookout for more advanced weapons

According to the Ansa news agency, De Lucia said investigators have found signs that organized crime is looking for more advanced weapons than in the past. He said authorities recently uncovered weapons that were claimed to come from the southern Italian region of Salento but were actually brought in from the Balkans, including countries that were once part of Yugoslavia.

De Lucia said investigators are also seeing interest in weapons that appeared on the black market during the war between Russia and Ukraine. He warned that criminal groups are trying to strengthen their arsenals with newer and more sophisticated equipment.

One of the biggest concerns involves ammunition designed to be launched from drones. De Lucia said investigators have indications that the mafia is trying to acquire these weapons. He warned that Italy is not fully prepared to defend against this type of threat if criminal organizations begin using drone-based attacks.

The prosecutor believes the mafia is working to rebuild a high-quality arsenal in Palermo and other parts of Italy. He did not provide details about how far these efforts have progressed or whether any military drones have already been obtained.

Illegal markets

The comments come as European security agencies continue to watch for weapons being smuggled across borders. The large number of military systems used during the war in Ukraine has increased concerns that some equipment could eventually reach criminal groups through illegal markets.

Italian authorities have long fought efforts by organized crime to improve its access to modern weapons. Prosecutors say criminal organizations continue to adapt and look for new technology that could give them an advantage over law enforcement.

De Lucia’s comments suggest that investigators are paying close attention to these developments. Officials say preventing advanced weapons from reaching organized crime remains an important security priority. They also continue working with national and international partners to track illegal weapons trafficking and stop dangerous equipment from falling into the hands of criminal groups.